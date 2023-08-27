Police: 5 shot, 1 fatally outside of motorcycle club on Detroit's west side

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting with five people shot; one of them fatally on Detroit's west side.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. Sunday at Cloverdale and Grand River. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument outside a motorcycle club.

Five adults were shot, one of them fatally, outside the location, DPD says.

Investigators did not share any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD Homicide at (313)596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.

The investigation is ongoing.

