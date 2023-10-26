Police agencies make bust seizing $40,000 of crystal meth in Detroit

article

Police agencies in Metro Detroit announced a massive four-pound seizure of crystal methamphetamine on Wednesday.

The approximate street value of the crystal methamphetamine is $40,000, found during an investigation in Detroit.

The operation was a combination of the County of Macomb Enforcement Team and Criminal Interdiction Unit, with help from the FBI.

Charges are pending on the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

"We continue to see the destruction to our communities caused by the dealers of these synthetic narcotics." said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "We will continue to work with our federal and local partners to get these dealers and their drugs out of our neighborhoods."

