Police: Alcohol possible factor in fatal Clinton Township pedestrian crash

Clinton Township police say alcohol may be a factor after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night.

Police said a 30-year-old Clinton Township man was on Garfield Road crossing Metropolitan Parkway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Metropolitan around 11:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said the driver, who is also from Clinton Township, stayed on the scene and was cooperating with officers.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-493-7802.