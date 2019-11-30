Police and fire at scene of house explosion in Warren

First responders are at the scene of a 2-alarm house fire on Le Fever Avenue Saturday.

The house is between Eight and Nine mile roads. Neighbors said they heard an explosion and FOX 2 viewer Michael Mendola who lives nearby said it shook his entire house.

In video and pictures, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The police and fire departments have made contact with the owner and believe there was nobody inside the house.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.