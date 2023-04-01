Police: Armed man shot by officers at Ford Wayne Stamping Plant; in critical condition

article

An armed man was shot by Wayne police after he attempted to enter the Ford Motor Stamping Plant.

The shooting happened Saturday evening outside the Ford Wayne Stamping Plant on Van Born Road near S Wayne Road.

Police received a call just after 7 p.m. about an unauthorized armed man who was attempting to enter the stamping plant.

Officers arrived at the scene and encountered the armed man. Police say they commanded the suspect to show his hands and instead, he displayed his handgun.

When officers told him to drop the weapon he pointed the gun at the officers. Of the six officers on the scene, one officer fired a shot, striking the man.

The suspect was secured and officers rendered aid until he was transported by Wayne Fire Rescue to a local hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

No officers or employees were injured during the incident. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.

"We are cooperating with police in their investigation," Ford Motor Company said in a statement.

As standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting, the Michigan State Police Department is conducting the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

