Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest man driving with open alcohol, gun in Royal Oak Township

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested because he had an open alcoholic beverage and a gun in his vehicle when police stopped him Friday in Royal Oak Township.

Police said they stopped the 38-year-old Detroit man because he had an improper license plate and illegal window tint. 

The man told the trooper that he had a gun under his seat. 

The trooper found the .40 caliber handgun and open intoxicants during a search of the vehicle. The man did not have a concealed pistol license, police said.