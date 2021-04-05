Police arrest man driving with open alcohol, gun in Royal Oak Township

article

A man was arrested because he had an open alcoholic beverage and a gun in his vehicle when police stopped him Friday in Royal Oak Township.

Police said they stopped the 38-year-old Detroit man because he had an improper license plate and illegal window tint.

The man told the trooper that he had a gun under his seat.

The trooper found the .40 caliber handgun and open intoxicants during a search of the vehicle. The man did not have a concealed pistol license, police said.