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Strong storms in Southeast Michigan damage buildings, knock down trees

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 4, 2026 11:07pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Areas of Southeast Michigan damaged by strong storms

Areas of Southeast Michigan damaged by strong storms

Strong storms took down trees and damaged buildings in some areas of Southeast Michigan on Saturday. Some of the worst damage was seen in Monroe County, along with the Van Buren Township and Belleville areas in western Wayne County. 

The Brief

    • Some areas of Monroe and Wayne counties were hit hard by strong storms Sunday afternoon.
    • After the storms cleared, uprooted trees, damaged buildings, and more were left behind.

(FOX 2) - Strong storms that prompted multiple tornado warnings around Southeast Michigan left behind a mess for some.

Buildings were damaged, poles were knocked over, and trees were toppled. Much of this damage occurred in Monroe County and around Belleville and Van Buren Township in western Wayne County.

"The wind was going like crazy. Next thing we know, we looked over, a big old blue like fireball," said Robert Kecskes, who owns the 734 Hibachi food truck in Van Buren Township. "The trees are leaning, poles are down. Kind of crazy."

The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down or if the damage was the result of straight line winds. 

See some of the damage in the video above.

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