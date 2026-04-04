Strong storms in Southeast Michigan damage buildings, knock down trees

The Brief Some areas of Monroe and Wayne counties were hit hard by strong storms Sunday afternoon. After the storms cleared, uprooted trees, damaged buildings, and more were left behind.



Strong storms that prompted multiple tornado warnings around Southeast Michigan left behind a mess for some.

Buildings were damaged, poles were knocked over, and trees were toppled. Much of this damage occurred in Monroe County and around Belleville and Van Buren Township in western Wayne County.

"The wind was going like crazy. Next thing we know, we looked over, a big old blue like fireball," said Robert Kecskes, who owns the 734 Hibachi food truck in Van Buren Township. "The trees are leaning, poles are down. Kind of crazy."

The National Weather Service will determine if a tornado touched down or if the damage was the result of straight line winds.

See some of the damage in the video above.