Police arrest suspect in deadly Detroit hospital shooting

The Brief The 53-year-old Detroit man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital Friday morning and sparking an overnight manhunt is now in custody. Mario Green was arrested without incident shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. The shooting sent Henry Ford Hospital into lockdown Friday morning.



The 53-year-old Detroit man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital and sparking an overnight manhunt is now in custody, police said.

Mario Green was arrested without incident Saturday shortly before 3 a.m. on Lemay Street near East Warren Avenue, according to police.

"Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street," Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement. "We have the best police department in the country, and I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community members who provided numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green, and my heart and prayers go out to her family."

Latricia Green, left, suspect Mario Green.

What we know:

At 9:55 a.m. at Henry Ford Hospital in downtown Detroit, police received a call about a shooting in the basement of the facility.

The entire complex went into lockdown as both Detroit Police and Michigan State Police converged on the site. As officers canvassed the building, searching for any idea of what happened, security footage from the hospital showed a man leaving the front doors.

The man, later identified as Green, had fatally shot his ex-wife. The two had gotten into a verbal altercation before he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.

He then left the building in a white Dodge Charger that was found later that afternoon by police parked at his home on Detroit's west side at Trojan and Lahser.

FOX 2 caught the moments that police had the Charger towed away.

The victim is identified as Latricia Green.

What we don't know:

While the big question of the investigation is the whereabouts of the suspect, there are other mysteries in the case, including what both parties were arguing about before the shooting and how the 53-year-old man managed to bring a firearm into the hospital.

Hospitals are often guarded by security staff. It is also against policy to bring a firearm into the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Green's criminal record includes multiple convictions.

In the early 2000s, he was found guilty of aggravated stalking. Years later, he was convicted of arson and sentenced to prison for several years. In 2018, he was found guilty of failing to pay child support.

Additionally, He's been charged with domestic violence and property destruction, however, those charges were eventually dropped.

FOX 2 confirmed Latricia Green had an active PPO against Green after filing twice to get one, the first was denied. Mario Green was not served with the most recent one yet.

Sources confirm Green called the hospital for her upwards of 50 times and showed up on several occasions. The threats from him continued to escalate during that time, too.

Tamara Canada worked with Latricia Green at Henry Ford and talked about her friend.

"I broke down in tears because me and her used to, like, talk because I was telling her I was having problems with my child's father because I didn't know she was having problems of her own," Canada said. "She's really a good person. She's a really good person, she don't mess with nobody or nothing."

Related article

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.