The Brief One person was killed after being shot at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Friday morning. Police are now looking for the suspect shooter, who fled the facility in a white Dodge Charger. A lockdown at the hospital has been lifted.



A major police presence was reported at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit on Friday morning after at least one person was shot. The facility went into lockdown momentarily, but it has since been lifted.

Officers had converged at 2790 W. Grand Boulevard in Detroit. A man had shot and killed his ex-wife before leaving the hospital, leading to a massive manhunt.

What we know:

Around 9:55 a.m., a man was spotted leaving a hospital, who police identified as Mario Green.

The 65-year-old had exited the front door after he had gotten into a verbal altercation with his ex-wife in the basement of the hospital. The man then produced a handgun, firing multiple shots and killing her.

The suspect then fled the hospital and is currently being sought by police.

The hospital is no longer an active scene, but remains a crime scene.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, identified as Mario Green, is a 65-year-old man who fled in a white Dodge Charger.

He is a resident of Bloomfield Hills and is presumed armed and dangerous.

Suspect Mario Green

If the public sees the individual, they're asked to call the police immediately.

The license plate for the suspect vehicle is DXC7067.

The suspect fled in a white Dodge Charger after allegedly killing his ex-wife in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital. The license plate is DXC7067

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the verbal altercation was about that led to the shooting. It's also unclear how the man got into the hospital's basement.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 spoke with a man named Mike who had been in the hospital around the time of the shooting. He had been at Henry Ford Hospital with his girlfriend, who had just given birth when it went into lockdown.

"I couldn't go anywhere. Just seeing a bunch of police running with guns - it was crazy," he said.

He was unable to reach the maternity ward at the time the facility went into lockdown. Instead, he went to the window and saw police swarming the hospital with guns drawn.

"Just to hear a woman lost her life where she works is so sad," he said.

Separate double shooting near hospital

A separate unrelated shooting unfolded earlier in the morning in the area of W Grand Boulevard and Linwood. Detroit police said one person died and another is receiving treatment following a shooting around 5 a.m.

