Police asks for help finding elderly Rochester woman missing over a week

Police are asking the public's help in finding an elderly Rochester woman who is missing and may be endangered.

Mary Sullivan has been missing for a week and a half, according to police after leaving her home. She would be driving a gray Honda HRV Michigan plate DYU4806.

"She may be confused or disoriented and may have been in Huron County on June 29," a statement from police said.

If you have any information about her or her whereabouts please call the Rochester Police Department at 248-651-9621.



