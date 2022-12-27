Police: Barricaded gunman situation at JZ Motel ends peacefully; suspect in custody

article

A barricaded gunman situation at the JZ Motel in Detroit has ended peacefully with the suspect in custody, according to police.

The Detroit Police Department put out an alert at 2:45 p.m. notifying the public to avoid the area.

Employees say the suspect was staying in a room on the 2nd floor of the motel located at 14700 E 8 Mile Rd. Motel staff said they had to knock on the door since the suspect had not checked out of the room hours after the checkout time.

After no one answered the door, employees said they opened it with a master key and the suspect pointed a gun at them. The workers that went into the room called the police.

The Detroit Police Department said the man was in a mental health crisis and called in their Crisis Intervention Team and Crisis Negotiators.

They conversed with the barricaded gunman and fortunately ended the situation peacefully.

"Our goal was to make sure the community was safe, the neighborhood, officers, suspect as well as the other residents within the motel," said Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart. "When we handle these situations, it's important for us to be patient and compassionate. Our suspect came out peacefully and that's what we were looking for."

Charges have been filed and sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.