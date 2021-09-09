Police believe shooting at Dearborn condo complex was accidential
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police believe a Thursday morning shooting was accidental.
Police were called to the Georgetown Commons condominium complex near Michigan Avenue and Schaefer Road around 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a victim who suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital and a suspect was taken into custody without incident.
"We repeatedly hear of people being killed from the reckless handling of firearms. Thankfully, that was not the situation today. I cannot stress enough the importance of responsible gun ownership," said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.
