Police believe woman fell asleep while driving before I-69 crash that killed her

Michigan State Police believe a woman drove off of I-69 and rolled her minivan after falling asleep early Friday.

According to police, the 30-year-old Flint woman was FaceTiming a friend while driving on the northbound side of the road when she told the friend that she was tired. Around 3:15 a.m., she veered off the road near Vermontville Highway in Eaton County. Police said the victim tried to get back onto the roadway, she overcorrected and lost control. She went off the road and her 2014 Chrysler Town & Country rolled multiple times before landing on its roof.

Related article

The victim was ejected from her van and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.