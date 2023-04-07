Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Police chase: Attempted murder suspect gets into second vehicle as LAPD pursuit continues

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of an attempted murder suspect in the Inglewood area. We're live with Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX.

The chase began sometime around 12:15 p.m. in the South Los Angeles area, before the driver in a Chevy Avalanche led LAPD officers through the Inglewood and Westchester areas.

LAPD in pursuit of vehicle near LAX

An attempted murder suspect is leading officers on a pursuit in the Inglewood area near LAX.

The driver was seen driving erratically across multiple lanes, including driving against traffic and making abrupt U-turns.

Pursuit driver dodges traffic while evading LAPD

There's been several close calls as a pursuit suspect narrowly dodges traffic while evading police in LA.

The vehicle lost one of its tires and continued to flee from police driving on the rims of the vehicle.

LA police chase: Tire begins to fall off suspect's vehicle

The right passenger side tire can be seen falling off a vehicle during a pursuit near LAX.

Around 12:49 p.m., the driver crashed into an Audi and continued to flee. Shortly thereafter, the driver ditched the Chevy truck and got into the back of another vehicle, that appeared to be waiting for the suspect. 

Police chase: Suspect crashes into Audi, gets into another vehicle

A pursuit suspect hit an Audi then got into another vehicle during a police chase near LAX.

Two other people in the Chevy Avalanche were seen fleeing the vehicle and were taken into LAPD custody.

The chase continued at high speeds on surface streets in Willowbrook before the driver of the second vehicle led authorities back to the South LA area.

More than half a dozen LAPD cruisers continue to follow the attempted murder suspect in the second vehicle.

cruisers-following-pursuit-suspect.jpg

Details about the initial crime were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.