Police commissioner upset with bonds given to sisters after Warren road rage incident

Two sisters who Warren police say were involved in a violent road rage incident Wednesday received personal bonds, meaning they don't need to pay any money to get released from jail.

Latisha Yvonne Higgins, 36, of Warren was charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting/obstructing police, and domestic violence.

Bianca A-C Harvey, of Sterling Heights, was charged with resisting/obstructing police and domestic violence.

Latisha Yvonne Higgins (left) and Bianca A-C Harvey

Both women were arraigned in front of a visiting judge, who issued Higgins a $10,000 personal bond and Harvey a $5,000 personal bond.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer criticized these bonds.

"I am disappointed that a visiting judge issued a personal bond for two individuals charged with felonies. This is another disappointment and insult to law enforcement officers who go out every day to protect the public. Road rage and domestic violence are serious matters. It is fortunate that no other innocent bystanders or officers were injured as a result of this argument between two sisters that resulted in violence. Resulting to violence to settle arguments is never the answer," he said.

According to police, a driver called 911 just before 1:55 p.m. and said she was being chased by a woman in a Jeep. The caller reported that the woman in the Jeep had shot at her in the area of Schoenherr and 10 Mile roads.

Police saw the Jaguar in the area of Toepfer and Schoenherr and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. She eventually stopped in the area of Bringard and Schoenherr in Detroit and was arrested.

As she was being arrested, police said the woman in the Jeep arrived and began assaulting the Jaguar driver and police.