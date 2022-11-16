Fight between sisters leads to road rage, false shooting report in Warren

article

A fight between sisters escalated to a road rage incident and police pursuit Wednesday in Warren.

According to police, a driver called 911 just before 1:55 p.m. and said she was being chased by a woman in a Jeep. The caller reported that the woman in the Jeep had shot at her in the area of Schoenherr and 10 Mile roads.

Police saw the Jaguar in the area of Toepfer and Schoenherr and tried to stop it, but the driver fled. She eventually stopped in the area of Bringard and Schoenherr in Detroit and was arrested.

As she was being arrested, police said the woman in the Jeep arrived and began assaulting the Jaguar driver and police. The Jeep driver was eventually arrested, too.

Police initially said that shots were fired, but a preliminary investigation revealed that there were no shots fired, and independent witnesses reported that the driver of the Jaguar had thrown an object at the Jeep during the road rage incident. The driver of the Jeep sustained a minor injury during the incident.

The suspects are sisters. Police said one of the women is a 30-year-old from Woodhaven and the other is a 36-year-old from Warren.

"This incident involved an argument between two female family members known to each other. Thankfully, there were no shots fired during this incident. Patrol officers were on scene quickly and were able to prevent any additional violence from occurring. Detectives will investigate the case and present their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office who will determine what charges are appropriate," Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said.