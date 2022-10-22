Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

article

The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m.

Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah at a BP Gas Station purchasing fuel and food. Investigators verify the video is accurate.

Authorities in eastern and southern Michigan's Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting, Fremont Police said.

Police said the family's last known location was in Iron Mountain, Mich. Law enforcement still needs to verify the well-being of the family through direct contact.

The family of four last had contact with family on Oct. 16. After the Ciriglianos last had contact with family, their phone was turned off, and police have not been able to ping it.

Police said they didn't appear to frequent any specific places. Police also noted that both sons have autism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (231)924-2100 or call 911.