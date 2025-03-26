Michigan police crack down on I-94 distracted driving

The Brief Police from across Michigan will be looking for distracted drivers on I-94 on Wednesday. The patrol area stretches from New Buffalo to Port Huron. This effort is a partnership with The Kiefer Foundation, an organization started after a young man was hit and killed by a distracted driver.



Numerous police agencies across Michigan are hitting I-94 on Wednesday, looking out for distracted drivers.

Officers will be focusing on drivers distracted by texting, eating, and other distracting activities on the freeway between New Buffalo on the west side of the state and Port Huron in The Thumb.

Drivers pulled over during this initiative will be educated about the dangers of distracted driving. They may also be ticketed and fined.

This effort is a partnership with The Kiefer Foundation, an organization started after a young man was hit and killed by a distracted driver. Mitchel Kiefer was 18 and had just started school at Michigan State University when he was hit by a woman looking at her phone while driving more than 80 mph.

By the numbers:

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 3,308 people were killed in distracted driving crashes nationwide in 2022. An estimated 289,310 people were injured in crashes involving distracted driving.

Five percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes that year were distracted, NHTSA said. Twelve percent of injury crashes involved distraction.

What's next:

April is Distracted Driver Awareness Month, so expect to see even more police on the streets next month.

Michigan's distracted driving law

Michigan's distracted driving law was changed in 2023.

Whereas the previous rendition of the bill said drivers cannot "read, manually type, or send a text message" the passed bill plainly states a driver cannot do "any task" using a mobile electronic device.

The use includes:

Send or receive a telephone call

Send, receive, or read a text message

View, record, or transmit a video

Access, read, or post to a social networking site

Distracted driving law violations

Your first violation for using a cell phone while driving would be either a $100 fine or 16 hours of community service. From there, the penalties grow more severe:

Second or subsequent violation: $250 fine or 24 hours of community service, or both.

If 3 violations occur within a 3-year period: The driver would be ordered by the court to complete a drive-improvement course.

If a person driving a commercial vehicle or a school bus is caught holding or using a cell phone, they would face the following fines:

First violation: $200 fine or 32 hours of community service, or both.

Second or subsequent violation: $500 fine or 48 hours of community service, or both.

Distracted driving law exemptions

Some professions are exempt from the law, including police, first responders, and other emergency workers.

Anyone who is dialing 911 to report an emergency or seek help would also be exempt.

There is also a stipulation that if someone is using GPS or another navigation system, it's allowed but only if it's hands-free. If a phone is being used for directions, it must be without being handled by the driver - such as mounting it to the dashboard or using a voice command.