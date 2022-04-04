Police: Detroit man arrested after camera catches him breaking into Northern Michigan hunting camp

article

A Detroit man is in custody after police say he broke into a hunting camp in Northern Michigan.

Police said a homeowner who lives downstate called 911 on March 27 because a trail camera inside his hunting camp in the Ossineke area captured a mask person inside.

The intruder, identified later as 25-year-old Donald Jordan Williams, is accused of finding the camera, which was live feeding to the owner, and carrying it around the house as he stole items.

A Michigan State Police trooper went to the camp. As he was waiting for backup, police said Williams ran out the backdoor with multiple items. The trooper order him to the ground.

Williams was arrested without incident, and the stolen items were recovered.

Police said Williams was on parole for home invasion.

Advertisement

He is charged with second-degree home invasion and larceny from a building. His bond was set at $250,000.