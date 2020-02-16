Police find body of missing 86-year-old Trenton woman, investigation ongoing

Police have ended the search for a Trenton woman who went missing several weeks ago, recovering her body in Brownstown Township this weekend.

The body of 86-year-old Irene Kin was found in a remote area of the Riverview Land Preserve. Her vehicle was also found there.

Kin was last seen Feb. 1 on surveillance video taking out $200 from Fifth Third Bank on West Road.

Multiple police agencies are investigating her death, including Michigan State Police, Brownstown and Trenton police.

Police haven't confirmed yet if they suspect foul play.

No other details were given.