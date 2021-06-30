Police find gun stuffed in fake baby bump during Inkster traffic stop

article

A woman who told Michigan State Police that she was pregnant during a traffic stop was actually hiding a gun in a fake baby bump.

A male trooper stopped the driver Tuesday for a traffic violation in Inkster. He had a female trooper search the woman. A pistol was found in a stuffed pouch under the woman's shirt, police said.

Police said the woman's passenger also admitted to having oxycodone. Both the woman and passenger were arrested.