Fish tank may be connected to Warren man's suspicious death, police say

Police were called to a residence off Hanover Drive in Warren around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found a man who lives there dead.

Warren police are calling the incident a suspicious death.

The 39-year-old man was discovered near a fish tank, according to police. Investigators are examining if the aquarium is connected to his death.

Police are not searching for any suspects in this case; there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.

No other details were provided at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.



