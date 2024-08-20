Fish tank may be connected to Warren man's suspicious death, police say
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police were called to a residence off Hanover Drive in Warren around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and found a man who lives there dead.
Warren police are calling the incident a suspicious death.
The 39-year-old man was discovered near a fish tank, according to police. Investigators are examining if the aquarium is connected to his death.
Police are not searching for any suspects in this case; there is no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 586-574-4700.
No other details were provided at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.