Police: Girl runs in traffic, grabs dog, attacks person after smoking THC wax in Downtown Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are urging parents to talk to their children about drug use after an incident with a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Downtown Plymouth.
Police said the teen smoked wax, a cannabis concentrate that has high THC levels, and started acting erratically.
The girl was running into traffic, police said, and at one point she grabbed a dog and attacked another person.
A bystander detained the girl to make sure she didn't get hurt.
