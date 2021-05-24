Police: Girl runs in traffic, grabs dog, attacks person after smoking THC wax in Downtown Plymouth

Police are urging parents to talk to their children about drug use after an incident with a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Downtown Plymouth.

Police said the teen smoked wax, a cannabis concentrate that has high THC levels, and started acting erratically.

The girl was running into traffic, police said, and at one point she grabbed a dog and attacked another person.

A bystander detained the girl to make sure she didn't get hurt.