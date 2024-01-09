Police: Gun fired during altercation in Orchard Lake

West Bloomfield Police responded to a physical altercation near a Kroger in Orchard Lake Tuesday night.

A firearm was involved and discharged, according to preliminary information from police. No known injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers were dispatched around 5 p.m., the department said. Police were not on scene when the firearm was discharged.

No arrests have been reported. The incident is still under investigation.

