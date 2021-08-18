Police increasing boat, jet ski patrols on Belleville Lake

The Marine Division of the Van Buren Police Department is increasing patrols on Belleville Lake to make sure people are following boater safety rules.

The maximum speed on the lake is 40 mph. Watercraft are required to travel counter-clockwise around the lake and stay 100 feet away from other watercraft.

Children younger than 6 must wear a life jacket. While only children are required to wear them, all boats must have life jackets, as well as a type 4 throwable personal floatation device, a fire extinguisher, and a horn or whistle to signal with.

Jet skis are only allowed from 8 a.m. until sunset, and they cannot cross within 150 feet of another vessel.

Wake zones are 100 feet from the short, docks, bridges, and swimming areas.