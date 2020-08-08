Police investigate deadly Birmingham hit and run

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened early Saturday morning around 1:40 in the area of Woodward and Forest.

Police say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was crossing the street without utilizing the crosswalk, when a car traveling northbound struck him.

Police did confirm that the car briefly stopped, but then fled the scene eastbound on Maple.

Medics arrived to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a dark or maroon 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse, with left front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1770.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.