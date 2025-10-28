Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate failed smash-and-grab at Detroit check cashing business

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 28, 2025 6:54am EDT
Thieves tried to steal an ATM from a Detroit business by smashing a truck into the east side building, but failed and left the safe in the parking lot.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An attempted smash-and-grab early Tuesday left a Detroit check cashing business with debris scattered around the building, and the thief or thieves empty-handed.

A truck was used to bust into MBM Check Cashing on Gratiot south of Eight Mile around 4:45 a.m. Police said the suspects were trying to steal a safe, but were unsuccessful. The safe was left abandoned in the parking lot after the attempted theft.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

