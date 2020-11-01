Police investigate fatal stabbing on Intervale Street

One man is dead after being stabbed Sunday morning in the 8200 Block of Intervale Street.

Detroit Police say at around 10:00, a 911 caller observed the 30-year-old man walking down the street and suffering from an injury. Officers responded to the location and applied pressure to the man's wound, until medics came.

He was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

