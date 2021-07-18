Woman says passenger shot at her when she tried to pass slow vehicle on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

A woman told police a passenger in an SUV started shooting at her when she tried to pass the vehicle on the Lodge Freeway.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old New York woman, got onto the freeway at 7 Mile Road after leaving a bar at 6 Mile and Puritan in Detroit early Sunday.

Related: M-14 reopened after road rage incident leads to shooting in Plymouth Township

She told police she was driving north in the left lane behind a slow vehicle so she got into the right lane to pass it. She said a passenger in the vehicle she was passing started shooting at her. A bullet grazed her wrist, police said.

The woman sped away, got off the freeway, and called police in the area of 12 Mile and Telegraph roads in Southfield.

She was treated at the scene but refused to be transported to a hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Several shell casings were found on the Lodge south of 8 Mile, police said. An investigation is ongoing.