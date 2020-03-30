Police investigate suspected domestic murder cases in Hazel Park and Southfield

There have been two recent murders domestic in nature in metro Detroit.

On Saturday investigators found the body of a 64-year-old woman inside her Hazel Park home on W. Coy Street on Saturday.

She is believed to have been dead for days. Police made the discovery during a welfare check.

Her 46-year-old significant other was arrested for her murder the same day.

Adrian Hill, 32, was also arrested four days after allegedly killing his girlfriend 29-year-old Markia Leggett on March 22nd inside her Southfield apartment on 12 Mile and Franklin.

The two weren't living together, but Hill had access to her, Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said.

"He had access to her and her children, if you look at this violent encounter, he met with her at the apartment building, had a brief conversation where he lured her into apartment building where he fatally assaulted her," Barren said.

The COVID-19 stay at home mandate is making it harder for victims to get away from their domestic abusers.

Southfield murder suspect Adrian Hill

"There are national reports that suggest instances of domestic violence are up," Barren said. "But whether they are up due to the disease, we all need to be mindful that domestic violence is prevalent throughout our country."

Aimee Nihem is the president and CEO of HAVEN in Pontiac, a non-profit organization which offers services and shelter to victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

"We know that isolation is a tool that domestic abusers often use to exert control over their partners," she said. "So we are concerned about the safety of survivors of domestic violence."

"We need to insure that we are speaking to our loved ones on a daily basis, let them know that we are okay," Barren said. "Also have code words. You may be able to get to a phone, and may not have time to dial 911. Lock certain numbers in your phone."

Chief Barren says it's a good idea to even come up with an escape plan and discuss it with your friends and family.