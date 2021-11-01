Police investigating after driver asks young children if they want candy in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police said a driver motioned for two young children to come to his car and asked if they wanted candy on Halloween.

Police said the driver tried to get the children to come to his vehicle in the area of Claymore Street and 14 Mile Road around 6 p.m. Sunday. He drove away after a parent yelled at him.

"We will continue to work with the schools and officers will be conducting increased special attention patrols in this area and at area bus stops," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

Police said the man was described as white and possibly of Arab descent. He is about 30, has black hair, and a black goatee. He was driving a black sedan that may have been a Honda.

No other incidents have been reported to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 248-871-2610.