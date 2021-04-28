Police: Gunman attempts to shoot victim during fight before fleeing Ypsilanti home

article

A fight early Wednesday at an Ypsilanti home led to an attempted shooting before a suspect fled the scene.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of South Street, near Grove Road and Michigan Avenue, around 2 a.m.

According to police, two people got into a fight. One person grabbed a handgun, pointed it at the other person, and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire.

Police said the victim and the rest of the family locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom. The person with the gun tried to get into the room but was unable, police said.

Officers believed the suspect was inside the home, secured the perimeter, and the family and victim were able to get out of the house after about an hour. One person was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries caused by the fight.

The Washtenaw County SWAT responded to the scene and tried unsuccessfully to contact the suspect via phone and loudspeaker. Eventually, authorities obtained a search warrant and entered the house, which was empty.

Advertisement

There was no indication that the suspect had left the house, but police believe they may have escaped before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 734-483-9510.