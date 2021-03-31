Police investigating after man shoots at woman in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Garden City police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, a man was shooting at a woman in the area of Windsor Street and Henry Ruff Road. Police believe the shooting was a domestic situation.
Police said the situation is under control, and there is no threat to people who live in the area.
Since the investigation is ongoing, further details about the circumstances were not provided. It is unknown if anyone was injured.