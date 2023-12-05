Police investigating fatal Washtenaw County house fire

One person was killed in a Washtenaw County house fire over the weekend.

The home on Sharon Hollow Road in Sharon Township went up in flames in minutes on Sunday night, police said. Investigators said the home was believed to have been built in the 1800s, and the old construction is what led to such a quickly spreading fire.

Neighbors told Michigan State Police troopers that they believed the resident was inside the home, as their vehicle was in the driveway. They had last spoken to the resident around 6 p.m., about 4 ½ hours before the fire.

Once the flames were put out, a body was found inside the house. The body was transported to the University of Michigan for an autopsy and positive identification.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 810-227-1051.