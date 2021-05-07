Police investigating murder-suicide at Shelby Township home

Police are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Shelby Township.

A man allegedly shot his wife before dying by suicide at a home.

The scene started as a barricade after police arrived following a call late Thursday night.

Shelby Police say those that were shot were an 86-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

The scene was at a home on Marian Drive, which is north of 24 Mile and east of Schoenherr Rd.

"I'm heartbroken - yeah, really heartbroken. Great people and I can't imagine what happened," said Corri Nastasi, a neighbor.

Before he killed his wife, the man called his son to apologize - which prompted a phone call to police where he alerted them of what was happening.

That was around 11 p.m. last night.

After creating a perimeter around the house, law enforcement entered the home several hours later and found the husband and wife had both been shot.

Neighbors described the couple as sweet and kind and generous.

This is a developing story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more details.