Police investigating road rage incident in Detroit after suspect shoots at car carrying 5 people

Michigan State Police are looking for the driver of black 2-door Ford pickup truck after he allegedly fired at a vehicle carrying five people during a road rage incident last week.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, the victim and suspect were involved in the incident after a failure to yield at the end of the ramp from Outer Drive onto I-75 heading northbound.

According to state troopers, the suspect driver fired shots into the victim's vehicle.

Inside were two adults, a teen, a 9-year-old, and a 5-year-old.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a Black male in his 40s or 50s with short dark hair and a large beard.

The suspect's truck, a model estimated to be between 1992 and 1996, had a plastic sheet covering the passenger window. It also has loud exhaust and a blue and white handicap parking placard on the rearview window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.