Police investigate teen fatally shot in Taylor

Police in Taylor are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old male dead Saturday night, sources tell FOX 2.

What we know:

The Taylor Police Department said officers quickly responded to the shooting, which occured at around 9 p.m. According to FOX 2 sources, the shooting happened on Pine Street, near Telegraph Road.

Police have not released any additional information as the investigation is still ongoing.

"We understand the community has concerns and we want to assure you that we are actively working to gather all the facts," said The Taylor Police Department in social media post.

What you can do:

If anyone has information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Taylor Police Department at (734) 287-6611. You may remain anonymous when providing information.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more information.