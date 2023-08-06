Police investigation at Van Buren Estates, residents told to shelter in place

Van Buren Twp Police are asking residents to shelter in place at the Van Buren Estates for an active investigation.

"Residents of Van Buren Estates are asked to shelter in place and not leave their homes until further instruction from Law Enforcement," said the Van Buren Twp Public Safety Department. "Police and Western Wayne Special Operations Team are on scene."

A video sent to FOX 2 shows police apprehending a man.

The first alert was put out by police at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday asking citizens to avoid the area. Van Buren Estates are located on Lohr Road between Martz and Bemis.

Police confirm with FOX 2 that shots were fired. No other information was shared at this time.

