Man charged with open murder in Saline fatal shooting

The suspect of an active shooter situation in Saline is charged with open murder.

58-year-old Barry Garza of Lenawee County was arraigned Saturday morning. He's charged with Open Murder, Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm corresponding with Thursday's shooting incident.

Garza received no bond.

According to police, Garza allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Amber Jo Thomas, and her 67-year-old acquaintance on August 3. Thomas did not survive her injuries.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of all victims involved in this unnecessary tragedy," the Saline Police Department said. "Amber Jo Thomas, you will be remembered and we will do everything in our power to get justice for you and your family."

Thomas had a Personal Protection Order against the alleged shooter.

