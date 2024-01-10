Two die in struggle over a gun during fight near Southfield freeway, 8 Mile

article

Two people were fatally shot in a struggle over a gun in the area of Eight Mile and the northbound Southfield freeway exit ramp Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the second victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The first victim was declared dead at the scene.

DPD Deputy Chief Kari Sloan said that it happened at Archdale and Circle Drive at 2:25 p.m. when an argument took place between the two victims and a shot was fired - although it is unknown if the round struck anyone.

Then a physical fight followed in which a struggle over the weapon ensued and at least five to six shots were fired - hitting both people.

"We believe there was a fight to gain control over a weapon at that time," said Sloan. "We believe it was five to six rounds, striking both parties. One person was determined to be dead on scene the second was conveyed to a local hospital by EMS where he was also determined to be deceased."

Sloan said that it is unclear if the two people knew each other.

