Police issue warning after mail thefts from USPS blue boxes around Metro Detroit

If you need to mail something, don't put it in the United States Postal Service blue boxes.

Instead, take the mail directly to the post office.

West Bloomfield police issued this warning Wednesday, citing a rash of thefts from the boxes around Metro Detroit. Thefts have been reported in Farmington Hills, Milford, Westland, Canton, Grosse Pointe Farms, Royal Oak, and St. Clair Shores.

The Postal Inspector is investigating the crimes and the Postal Service is working to replace 49,000 antiquated arrow locks nationwide with electronic locks.

USPS tips for preventing mail theft: