Police look for 3 missing boys taken from Livonia hotel

Police are looking for three missing boys taken from a Livonia hotel, issuing an Endangered Missing Alert for them Friday.

The children were taken from the Hampton Inn at Schoolcraft and Middlebelt and are with Michael Anthony Norris. The children are Peyton King, 11, Mikha Pharmes, 7, and Ty Reem Eugene Pharmes, 6.

Norris is believed to be driving a white Kia SUV .The children are described as Black with average height, weight and builds with brown eyes.

Peyton was wearing a black jacket, black/white sweatpants and a red T-shirt, Mikha is wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and a green T-shirt, Ty-Reem is wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants and a green T-shirt.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency: The Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 Sgt. Stacy Hayne, Detective Aaron Marx.