Police look for woman who trashed Detroit Valero gas station store

Detroit police need the public's help identifying a woman who trashed the inside of a gas station in a malicious destruction of property case.

The backstory:

On June 12 the suspect entered a Valero gas station in the 20800 block of W. Seven Mile at about 5:51 a.m.

Police say she yelled at the store clerk and after being asked to leave, knocked over merchandise, damaged the credit card machine and tore off the license plate from the clerk's SUV.

The woman, described as wearing cornrow braids, is thought to be in her 20s and is 5 feet, 5 inches about 200 pounds, then fled.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white tennis shoes.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous or online at DetroitRewards.TV.