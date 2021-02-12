Police looking for endangered Southfield man with mental health problems who fled ambulance

A Southfield man with mental health problems is currently missing after he escaped an ambulance that was taking him to an area hospital.

Dijimon, 22, of Southfield, fled the ambulance he was being transported in Thursday night. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Dijimon Kelly, a 22-year-old man was being transported to Pontiac General Thursday when he escaped his restraints and fled the vehicle he was being transported in.

Kelly was under clinical petition by the Oakland County Probate Court for mental health issues and is considered endangered.

Kelly first escaped the ambulance around 7:50 p.m. last night as it was being taken from Ascension Hospital in Southfield. While traveling southbound on Seminole Street, Kelly freed himself.

Police initially searched the area surrounding Pontiac General Hospital, located at 461 W. Huron Street with the assistance of K-9 units.

A press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's office said Kelly suffers from impulse control issues and has made statements threatening "suicide by cop."

Advertisement

Kelly is described as five-foot-six-inches, 115 pounds, black, and last seen in a gray hospital gown, black sweatpants, and socks.

Authorities have been combing through Pontiac this morning searching for him.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly you are asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911