Police looking for Flat Rock bank robbery suspect

Flat Rock police are looking for a suspect who robbed First Merchants Bank on Telegraph near Moses Street Tuesday.

At 1:20 p.m. authorities received a 911 call reporting the robbery. The suspect is described as a Black male, about 20 years old, six feet tall, wearing a white hat, black mask, blue coat, red hoodie, and dark-colored pants.

The suspect used a note and implied he had a gun, but no weapon was reported being seen.

Police say he then left and headed south towards an alleyway, just east of Telegraph, where he was last seen. It is unknown if any vehicle was involved or used in the robbery.

The area was searched but no suspect was located. Out of an abundance of caution, the Flat Rock Schools in the general vicinity were placed on a temporary lockdown which was later lifted.

Flat Rock police are asking residents in the area of Church St., Moses St., Ypsilanti St., or Seneca Ave. who have exterior/doorbell cameras, to check your footage for any video of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Flat Rock Police Department Detective Bureau at (734) 782-2496 extension 2302 or extension 2306.

