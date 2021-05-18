Police looking for missing 18-year-old who left Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights

article

Dearborn Heights police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who left Vista Maria without permission Sunday night.

Police said Destiny Schmidt left at about 8 p.m. She was last seen traveling east on Warren toward Evergreen.

Schmidt is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 217 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an unknown design on it, dark-colored pants, and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone who knows Schmidt's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-277-7487 or 313-277-6770.