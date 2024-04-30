Police: Man arrested for drunk driving against traffic in Bloomfield township

Bushman, the host of The Bushman Show, has seen a lot over his nearly 40-year radio career.

But last Saturday night, he was nearly struck by a wrong-way driver on Telegraph Road, right around Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Township.

"It was the most confusing, scary thing I ever seen. The car was moving so fast and it was so scary," Bushman said. "He just flew past me real quick. Couldn't see inside. All I could see was a quick flash and it looked like it was a white car, and there was nobody chasing him, so I didn't know what he was doing."

According to Bloomfield Township police, a 55-year-old man from Wixom was behind the wheel, and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18 – more than twice the legal limit.

The driver reached speeds of 60 miles per hour, heading in the opposite direction of traffic. He almost crashed into several vehicles, including a motorcycle.

"He admitted to drinking a full bottle of $3.99 wine that he picked up at the store," said Bloomfield Township Community Relations Officer Nick Soley. "60 mph head on is deadly."

After Bushman’s and others' 911 calls, officers rushed to corral and slow down traffic across four lanes to pursue the allegedly drunk driver.

The 55-year-old drove for "at least three to four miles in the wrong direction before we even caught up with him," Soley said.

The driver finally stopped on his own.

"I don't think he ever realized that he was going the wrong way on Telegraph Road," Soley said.

Officers took the man to a nearby parking lot for field sobriety tests. Police body camera footage shows he did not perform well.

(Body camera footage provided by Bloomfield Township Police)

The suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

"When you're right there in the middle of it, and you're thinking ‘if I had been riding in that left lane, and he came at me like – could I have moved quick enough?’" Bush said.

The driver spent one night at the Bloomfield Township Police Department and was issued a ticket where he has to appear in court to be charged.