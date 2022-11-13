Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

article

The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening.

On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition. Police said he is still being treated at the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting suspects were known to the victim and were quickly identified. Police said the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) was activated and a search warrant for the suspect's residence was conducted by the Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team in the city of Detroit.

Police said one adult man and one adult woman were taken into custody without further incident. At this time, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The firearm believe to have been used during the crime was recovered by police.

The Allen Park Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation.

