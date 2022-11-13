Suspect arrested after carjacking an elderly woman; crashes car after fleeing police in Sterling Heights

In the afternoon of Nov. 12, the Sterling Heights Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman and stole her car.

Police said they responded around 3 p.m. to a Walmart parking lot (44575 Mound Rd) for a carjacking. According to investigators, an 80-year-old woman was assaulted and thrown out of her car during the carjacking.

The suspect fled the scene in the woman's Red Jeep Grand Cherokee and could not be located at that time, police said. The victim had minor injuries and was cleared by medical staff on the scene.

Officers said at 7 p.m. they were checking the area of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road around when they found the Red Jeep parked at the Super 8 Motel (34550 Van Dyke Ave). When police walked up to the car and tried to take the suspect into custody, the suspect attempted to flee, according to investigators.

When doing so, the suspect's actions placed the officer's lives in jeopardy, police said. One officer fired his weapon at the suspect but missed.

Investigators said the suspect fled northbound and collided with an uninvolved car near 15 Mile and Van Dyke. Officers arrested the suspect at the scene of the crash.

According to investigators, further information revealed that the suspect was previously arrested by the SHPD in September for Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and is currently on probation for that offense.

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating the incident per department protocol regarding officer-involved shootings.

