Police: Meth found after northern Michigan man follows ex home, threatens her co-worker with weapon

A northern Michigan man is accused of threatening ex-girlfriend's co-worker after following the woman home Friday.

The woman has a personal protection order against the man.

Michigan State Police said the woman asked a co-worker to follow her home because she did not feel safe. The co-worker and two friends followed her to Murner Road in Otsego County's Livingston Township.

While on the way home, the group noticed they were being followed by a 33-year-old Gaylord man. When they got to the home just before midnight, police said the suspect threatened the co-worker with what was believed to be a handgun and fled the scene.

Troopers found the suspect as he was turning onto Maxi Drive from Meecher Road. They stopped him on Expressway Court.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Police said the man had a police scanner on his phone connected to his vehicle's radio. Troopers handcuffed the man and searched his vehicle.

They found a knife in between the front seats. This was used during the threat, police said.

Gaylord Police K9 Zero came to help MSP. He found a false book lock box. Once troopers had a search warrant, they opened the box and found suspected meth, a colored powder substance, six needles, a scale, and other paraphernalia.

The man was arrested for the PPO violation, felonious assault, and use of a police scanner during the commission of a felony. He is also facing charges for the drugs. He was being held at the Otsego County Jail pending his arraignment.